Melvin Guillard Ends 11-Year Losing Streak Then Retires

Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard picked up a TKO victory at Ragin FC 3 this past weekend to end an 11-year losing streak and then immediately announced that he’s retiring from the sport.



The 42-year-old Guillard went up against Terry Wiggins, a fighter with a 3-0 record, at the event in Louisiana, and took just 27 seconds to finish him after landing a knee upstairs that dropped him, with follow-up punches on the mat sealing the TKO stoppage.



“It’s that time,” Guillard said in the cage afterwards. “I have well over 200 fights and it’s been a great run, but I’m ready to do something else.”

Guillard already had 25 fights under his belt before he even joined the UFC back in 2005. Known back then as ‘The Young Assassin’, Guillard was an athletic fighter with a dangerous striking game and proven knockout power, leading to a number of highlight-reel finishes during his nine year run in the promotion.



However, Guillard had plenty of flaws, including his submission defense, which led to him being finished numerous times in the Octagon. His temperament was also an issue and he ran into issues with failing drug tests and missing weight over the years, before he was finally released in 2014 after winning just two of his last seven fights in the promotion.



Guillard then moved on to the WSOF promotion, but despite a TKO win in his debut he lost his next fight against Justin Gaethje by split-decision, which was to mark the beginning of his decade long losing slump.



Guillard moved on to fight for Bellator in 2015 and lost four fights, plus a no-contest, and also had a fight with Rizin, while also picking up losses in multiple regional promotions before finally getting a win on Saturday night to retire with a 33-24-2 (+3nc) record.

It’s also worth noting that Guillard did try his hand at bareknuckle boxing as well from 2017 onwards, but only mustered a 2-6 record in the ring.