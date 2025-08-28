Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Set For UFC Fight Night 261

Gabriel Bonfim’s next fight will be against Randy Brown at UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11th.



The 28-year-old Bonfim is coming off his biggest win to date, having defeated Stephen Thompson by split-decision last month.



That marked the Brazilian’s third win in a row over a 12 month period that had also seen him beat Ange Loosa and Kallin Williams, leaving him with a 5-1 record in the UFC so far and impressive 18-1 career record overall.



As such, Bonfim is heading into his next fight having risen onto the welterweight rankings at No.14, but he’ll have to settle for going up against an unranked opponent next in the 35-year-old Brown.



Brown is coming off a 2nd round KO finish of Nicolas Dalby back in April, after closing out last year with a split-decision loss to Bryan Battle that had brought an end to a three-fight unbeaten run.



In total Brown’s nine-year run in the Octagon has now delivered a 14-6 record, and he’ll be hoping a win over Bonfim could put him in the mix for a place on the 170lb rankings.

Bonfim vs. Brown joins a UFC Fight Night 261 card that’s set to be headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev, with Dieveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson and Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio also on-board for the main card.