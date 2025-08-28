Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Set For UFC Fight Night 261

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Set For UFC Fight Night 261

Gabriel Bonfim’s next fight will be against Randy Brown at UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11th.

The 28-year-old Bonfim is coming off his biggest win to date, having defeated Stephen Thompson by split-decision last month.

That marked the Brazilian’s third win in a row over a 12 month period that had also seen him beat Ange Loosa and Kallin Williams, leaving him with a 5-1 record in the UFC so far and impressive 18-1 career record overall.

As such, Bonfim is heading into his next fight having risen onto the welterweight rankings at No.14, but he’ll have to settle for going up against an unranked opponent next in the 35-year-old Brown.

Brown is coming off a 2nd round KO finish of Nicolas Dalby back in April, after closing out last year with a split-decision loss to Bryan Battle that had brought an end to a three-fight unbeaten run.

In total Brown’s nine-year run in the Octagon has now delivered a 14-6 record, and he’ll be hoping a win over Bonfim could put him in the mix for a place on the 170lb rankings.

Bonfim vs. Brown joins a UFC Fight Night 261 card that’s set to be headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev, with Dieveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson and Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio also on-board for the main card.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Khabib Nurmagomedov Assesses Islam Makhachev’s Biggest Threats At 170lbs

Khabib Nurmagomedov Assesses Islam Makhachev’s Biggest Threats At 170lbs

Johnny Walker Calls Out Fans Who Question His Chin After TKO win.

Johnny Walker Calls Out Fans Who Question His Chin After TKO win.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Rematch Booked For UFC 322

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Rematch Booked For UFC 322

Rampage Jackson

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Speaks About Son Raja’s Violent Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Diego Lopes Laughs Off Jean Silva’s Takedown Bet Ahead Of UFC Noche 3

Diego Lopes Laughs Off Jean Silva’s Takedown Bet Ahead Of UFC Noche 3

Neil Magny vs. Jake Matthews Set For UFC Fight Night 260

Neil Magny vs. Jake Matthews Set For UFC Fight Night 260

MMA Stars On Whether Raja Jackson Should Be Jailed After Horrific Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

MMA Stars On Whether Raja Jackson Should Be Jailed After Horrific Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Dricus du Plessis Speaks Out After Losing Title To Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis Speaks Out After Losing Title To Khamzat Chimaev

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us