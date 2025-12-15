Ilia Topuria Says Domestic Abuse Allegations Are False And Claims He’s Being Extorted

Last month UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria revealed that he would be taking some time away from the sport to address a difficult time in his private life amid rumors that he had split up with his wife Giorgina Badell, and now he’s revealed for the first time more information about what’s been happening behind the scenes



Without naming anyone specifically, Topuria says in a lengthy new statement that he believes he’s being extorted due to what he claims are false allegations regarding domestic abuse.



The 28-year-old Topuria insists he’s has done nothing wrong, and as such is now pursuing legal action, and has decided to speak out publicly to counter any false claims about what has happened.



Read Topuria’s full statement below.

“Over the past several weeks, I have made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from defending my title,” Topuria’s statement reads. “This was not a decision I took lightly. However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity, your family, and your reputation, there comes a point when you must address them directly.

“In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion — it is a matter of evidence.

“All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats.

“My initial decision to remain silent was made solely to protect my children, who are the most important part of my life. However, I have come to understand that silence, under these circumstances, does not protect the truth — it allows false narratives to take hold.

“Many individuals have faced similar situations, and time and again the legal system has ultimately clarified the facts. Today, I am stepping forward not only for my family and myself, but also to demonstrate that no one should be forced to yield to intimidation, manipulation, or fear. Those who know me can attest that I have never engaged in violence of any kind, and that my life and career have always been guided by discipline, respect, and integrity.

“I have full confidence in the judicial process and will allow the legal system to determine the facts based on evidence.

“Out of respect for my children and the ongoing legal proceedings, I will not be making any further public statements. I respectfully ask that speculation be avoided and that my family’s privacy be honored during this sensitive time.

“The truth does not require volume — it requires facts.

“Thank you.”

The undefeated Topuria had been expected to return to action early next year after winning the lightweight title courtesy of a KO victory against Charles Oliveira back in June, but his recent hiatus from the sport has led to a new interim 155lb title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett taking place instead at UFC 324 on January 24th.



Topuria has two children with his wife Giorgina Badell, an entrepreneur who he met at a dinner in Miami, Florida several years ago.



A former student at Miami Dade College and Suffolk University, Badell wrote In a linkedin post some time ago that in addition to owning several businesses, she was also managing the ‘Topuria’ brand.



“I own Future and energy, Future and Alakaline water and Future home restoration all of them operating in Miami Florida,” Badell wrote. “I am currently building a legacy with my husband and daugther. My husband focuses on the sports, while I handle the entire business structure of our family, including financial and legal aspects. I studied business and finance, and now all my experience is valuable in managing everything related the Topuria Brand.”