Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Gaskov Booked For UFC Fight Night 265

Jan Blachowicz will go up against Bodgdan Gaskov in a light-heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night 265 in Qatar on November 22nd.

A former light-heavyweight champion, Blachowicz is now 42-years-old and coming off back-to-back losses.



Blachowicz came out on the wrong end of a split-decision verdict against Alex Pereira in the summer of 2023, and then had a long layoff after suffering injuries to both his shoulders that each required surgery.



Blachowicz finally returned to action in March of this year against Carlos Ulberg, but lost by unanimous decision, though he still remains ranked No.5 in the division.



Now he’ll take on the 32-year-old Guskov, who is in the midst of a four-fight winning streak at 205lbs over the past couple of years.



Along the way Guskov has KO’d Zac Pauga, TKO’d Ryan Spann, submitted Billy Elekana and most recently KO’d Nikita Kryov in the first round just last month to take the No.10 spot on the light-heavyweight ladder.



Blachowicz vs. Gaskov is currently the most notable fight booked for the promotion’s first ever event in Qatar, with Asu Almabayev vs. Alex Perez having also been recently announced.

