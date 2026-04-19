Jasmine Jasudavicius Defeats Karine Silva By Decision At UFC Fight Night 273

Jasmine Jasudavicious earned a unanimous decision victory over Karine Silva tonight at UFC Fight Night 273 in Canada.

Round One

Inside leg kick for Silva. Cautious opening minute-and-a-half here as they feel out with a few strikes without really committing to anything.



Left hand for Silva. Body kick for Jasudavicius. Midway through the round Silva gets into the clinch, but they quickly break up.



Jasudavicius grabs a single for a brief moment, but doesn’t commit to it. She’s clinching up now though and uses that to get the takedown in the center of the cage.



Jasudavicius in Silva’s full guard. Jasudavicius goes into mission control and then has both feet up high and uses that to start to set up a potential triangle choke. Jasudavicius able to stay tight to her opponent and defend against this until the round actually ends a few seconds early to her benefit.



Round Two

Jasudavicius applying pressure and lands a kick. Jab for her and then misses with a front kick upstairs.



One-two for Silva. Body kick from Jasudavicius. Left hand for Silva. She lands a low kick too.



Jasudavicius reaches for a single leg and works for it against the cage, but Silva is countering with a potential guillotine choke. Jasudavicius has to defend against that and Silva is able to move away.



Back to striking range and then Jasudavicius quickly goes in for another takedown attempt. Silva snatches on a guillotine choke, but Jasudavicius is able to get to the side to stop the danger from that attempt.



Jasudavicius goes to north-south position and lands a few body punches and Silva attempts to wall walk her way out of this. That doesn’t work for her though and Jasudavicius moves to side control late in the round.



Round Three

Inside leg kick for Silva. Jab for her. Back to the inside leg kick. Jasudavicius pumps the jab. A few light punches from Jasudavicius.



Jasudavicius lands an uppercut and then goes into a takedown. She gets it and is now settling on top.



Silva trying to work mission control position again, but is being crammed up against the cage by Jasudavicius. Somehow Silva manages to sneak in a triangle choke attempt. Jasudavicius able to posture up though and then escape the choke while moving to side control.



A few short elbows from Jasudavicius now. She tries to pass to mount, but has to settle for going back to half-guard.



Jasudavicius tries to trap an arm, but isn’t able to. Silva trying to set up a possible buggy choke, but that attempt stalls. Silva trying to scramble now, but Jasudavicius stays on top in the final seconds of the round.



Decision



Jasudavicius was able to use her stronger wrestling game and grinding grappling to secure takedowns and stay safe from Silva’s submission attempts her to emerge with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).