Mike Malott TKO’s Gilbert Burns In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 273

Mike Malott TKO’d Gilbert Burns in the third round of their main event fight tonight at UFC Fight Night 273 to send the veteran into retirement.

Round One

The welterweight main event is underway in Winnipeg, Canada!



Calf kick for Burns. Malott pressures forward and lands a good right hand.



Burns digs to the body and then tries to land a big hook on the other side.



Burns dips in for a potential takedown, but Malott fires off uppercuts to deter him.



Malott with a nice flurry of punches. Burns wings his right hand. Calf kick for Burns.



One-two from Malott. Burns tries for a takedown, but doesn’t commit to it.



Burns with a leg kick, but Malott lands a right hand counter. Straight right for Burns.



Burns narrowly misses with the right hook. He lands to the leg. Malott just ducking under another threatening looking hook.



Malott with a jumping knee to the body. Burns pressing forward late in the round, but doesn’t connect.



Round Two

Calf kick for Burns. He lands a body kick. Burns tries to shoot in on a takedown, but Malott stuffs that.



Inside leg kick for Burns. Malott with a short right hand, but Burns lands harder in return.



Jab for Burns. Another low kick for him. Uppercut from Malott. Hard right hand lands for Malott and Burns is starting to sport a couple of small cuts.



Malott with the uppercut again and then a right hand. He works the jab and threatens with a front kick upstairs.



Short furry from Malott. Inside leg kick from Burns. Grazing uppercut from Malott.



Burns shoots in on a takedown, but Malott gets free from that. Burns with a flurry and Malott moves away.



Jab for Malott. He lands it again. Final 10 seconds of the round and Malott lands the jab again, but Burns counters with a head kick attempt.



Round Three



Burns marauds forward behind punches but Malott circles away. Inside leg kick from Burns. He swings and misses on the right hook.



Burns shoots in for a takedown and again Malott stuffs it nicely. Another inside leg kick for Burns.



Thumping uppercut and a left hook from Malott drops Burns. The veteran gets back up, but Malott is right back to it and lands a right hook that puts Burns down again.



Burns trying to survive on the mat, but Malott starts unleashing heavy ground-and-pound to force the TKO stoppage for his most impressive win to date at 2.08mins of the third round.



The 39-year-old Burns lays his gloves down in the Octagon soon afterwards as he makes the call to retire from the sport after his fifth loss in a row, while Malott should now be heading into the welterweight top 15 rankings.