UFC Fight Night 273 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the results live as they happen from UFC Fight Night 273 event as Gilbert Burns fights Mike Malott in the welterweight main event.



The action is set to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).



Main Card



Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott

Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain

Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva

Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young

Dennis Buzukja vs. Márcio Barbosa



Prelims



Julien Leblanc vs. Robert Valentin

Tanner Boser vs. Gökhan Saricam

Melissa Croden vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento

JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin

John Yannis defeats Jamie Siraj by TKO at 2.43mins of Rd1