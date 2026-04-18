Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the results live as they happen from UFC Fight Night 273 event as Gilbert Burns fights Mike Malott in the welterweight main event.
The action is set to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).
Main Card
Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott
Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain
Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva
Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young
Dennis Buzukja vs. Márcio Barbosa
Prelims
Julien Leblanc vs. Robert Valentin
Tanner Boser vs. Gökhan Saricam
Melissa Croden vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento
JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin
John Yannis defeats Jamie Siraj by TKO at 2.43mins of Rd1
UFC Fight Night 273 Results (Live)
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the results live as they happen from UFC Fight Night 273 event as Gilbert Burns fights Mike Malott in the welterweight main event.
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