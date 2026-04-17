UFC Fight Night 273 Weigh-In Results And Video

The weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 273 have now taken place in Winnipeg, Canada ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Mike Malott (171)
Kyler Phillips (135) vs. Charles Jourdain (136)
Mandel Nallo (155.5) vs. Jai Herbert (155.5)
Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)
Thiago Moises (156) vs. Gauge Young (155.5)
Prelims
Dennis Buzukja (145.5) vs. Marcio Barbosa (145)
Julien Leblanc (185.5) vs. Robert Valentin (186)
Tanner Boser (244.5) vs. Gokhan Saricam (244.5)
Melissa Croden (135.5) vs. Daria Zhelezniakova (136)
JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126)
John Castaneda (139) vs. Mark Vologdin (138.5) [139lb catchweight]
Jamie Siraj (136) vs. John Yannis (136)