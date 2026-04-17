UFC Fight Night 273 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 273 Weigh-In Results And Video

The weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 273 have now taken place in Winnipeg, Canada ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Mike Malott (171)

Kyler Phillips (135) vs. Charles Jourdain (136)

Mandel Nallo (155.5) vs. Jai Herbert (155.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)

Thiago Moises (156) vs. Gauge Young (155.5)

Prelims

Dennis Buzukja (145.5) vs. Marcio Barbosa (145)

Julien Leblanc (185.5) vs. Robert Valentin (186)

Tanner Boser (244.5) vs. Gokhan Saricam (244.5)

Melissa Croden (135.5) vs. Daria Zhelezniakova (136)

JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126)

John Castaneda (139) vs. Mark Vologdin (138.5) [139lb catchweight]

Jamie Siraj (136) vs. John Yannis (136)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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