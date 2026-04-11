Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon Set For UFC 328

Veteran campaigner Jim Miller already holds the UFC record for the most bouts in the company’s history, and he’s set to add to that tally when he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey on May 9th.



The 42-year-old Miller’s bout record currently stands at 46 fights, as well as holding the records for the most wins in UFC lightweight history (17), most finishes at 155lbs (17) and the 2nd most submissions in UFC history (13).



Miller is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Chase Hooper a year ago, but he has won three of his last five fights, including submission victories over Gabriel Benitez and Damon Jackson.



Now Miller moves on to fight the 37-year-old Gordon, who suffered a TKO loss to Rafa Garcia last time out.



Gordon has gone 2-2 (+1nc) in his last five bouts, including a TKO finish over Mark Madsen and 1st round KO of Thiago Moises.



Miller vs. Gordon joins a UFC 328 event that will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Sean Strickland, while a bantamweight title clash between recently crowned champ Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira serves as the co-main event.