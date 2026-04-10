UFC 273 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 273 weigh-ins have now taken place in Miami, Florida and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka (203) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204)

Paulo Costa (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Josh Hokit (233)

Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Nate Landwehr (145) vs. Cub Swanson (146)



Prelims

Patricio Freire (145) vs. Aaron Pico (145)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Kevin Holland (171)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Tatiana Suarez (116)

MarQuel Mederos (155) vs. Chris Padilla (158) – Padilla missed weight by 2lbs

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Vicente Luque (185)

Francisco Prado (170) vs. Charles Radtke (170)