UFC 273 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC 273 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 273 weigh-ins have now taken place in Miami, Florida and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka (203) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204)
Paulo Costa (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)
Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Josh Hokit (233)
Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)
Nate Landwehr (145) vs. Cub Swanson (146)

Prelims

Patricio Freire (145) vs. Aaron Pico (145)
Randy Brown (171) vs. Kevin Holland (171)
Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Tatiana Suarez (116)

MarQuel Mederos (155) vs. Chris Padilla (158) – Padilla missed weight by 2lbs
Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Vicente Luque (185)
Francisco Prado (170) vs. Charles Radtke (170)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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