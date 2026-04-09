Dana White Says Bad Weather Won’t Stop UFC: White House Unless One Thing Happens

Dana White has always made it clear that he avoids doing open-air events due to fears that bad weather could cancel the show, but he’s made an exemption for the UFC: White House event on June 14th.



However, while White insists that the show must go on regardless of what the weather brings, he does admit that there’s one particular scenario that could throw a spanner in the works.



“We’re fighting [through bad weather],” White said during an Adin Ross’ live stream. “If it f*cking snows we’re fighting. We’re fighting.

“Nothing will stop this show going that night, it could f*cking rain — lightning. Lightning is the only thing. We’d have to wait it out. We’d have to wait the lightning out and then do the fight.”

That being said, White acknowledges that he does worry about other weather-related issues.



“Listen, this is why I don’t like doing things outside,” White admitted. “Obviously rain would suck. Heavy winds will suck. If it’s muggy and [there’s] bugs. All this kind of shit is stuff that you have to deal with when you do something outside.

“But we’re going through all of it. If any of those things happen, it doesn’t matter, we’re still going. Like I said, if it f*cking snows, we’re going. Lightning is the only thing that will really screw us.”

White also gave some other insights into the White House show, revealing that the logistical operation will begin a month before the event.



““We actually start loading into the White House in May,” White said. “We start setting up in May. Normally we come here [to Miami], you start moving in a couple of days before the event. We’ll be moving in over a month ahead.”

And meanwhile, White says fans can expect a sneak preview of how the temporary venue will look during this weekend’s UFC 327 broadcast.

“Actually the fight this Saturday will be the first look people will see what the south lawn is going to look like,” White said. “On the fight on Paramount this weekend. We have a spot for it and it will actually show the setup of the south lawn.”