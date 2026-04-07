Renato Moicano Wants To Avenge First Ever Loss Against Brian Ortega

Renato Moicano’s first ever career loss was a guillotine choke submission loss against Brian Ortega and now he’s eager to settle the score by calling for a rematch.



“There is one motherf—er that I have bad blood with, and his name is Brian Ortega,” Moicano said on the UFC Fight Night 272 post-fight show on Saturday night after his win over Chris Duncan. “He run the first time, I was beating him the first time. He got me. OK, fair enough. It was my first defeat. But now I want his head. I want to kill this motherf—-r.”

Moicano was 12 fights unbeaten in his career heading into that fight back in 2017, including three wins in the Octagon, but Ortega was also a rising undefeated star at the time, and finishing him by submission extended his own record to 14-0 (+1nc).



Since then it’s Moicano who has faired better though, notching up a 10-6 run including an unsuccessful title shot last year, while ‘T-City’ has gone just 4-5, including two failed challenges for the belt.



Due to Ortega’s long spells of inactivity however, the reality is that he’s only won twice in the past seven years, while Moicano has seven victories over the same period.

Neverthless, Moicano is currently ranked No.10 in the featherweight division, just one place above Ortega, so it’s certainly a possibility that this fight could happen.