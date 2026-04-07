Tom Aspinall Back To Light Training But Still Awaits Doctor Clearance For Full-Contact

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Tom Aspinall Back To Light Training But Still Awaits Doctor Clearance For Full-Contact

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he’s able to do some light work in the gym as he continues to await the green-light to return to full training after the eye poke injuries he suffered against Ciryl Gane almost six months ago.

“I know we’ve not done one of these for quite some time, not had a lot going on,” Aspinall says at the start of the latest video on his YouTube channel. “Just been back in the gym doing a little bit of light training, still waiting to get fully cleared for contact on my eye.

“But – we are back in the gym, doing a little bit.”

There’s only a brief glimpse of Aspinall executing some takedowns on the video, but he does also go out for a run with some fans and is seen driving too, which is something he wasn’t able to do a while ago due to issues with his vision.

So it’s good to see some encouraging signs at last, though at this stage there’s no word on when exactly he might finally get cleared to compete again.

Check out the full video below, which also features a cameo appearance from his new manager, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Renato Moicano Wants To Avenge First Ever Loss Against Brian Ortega

Renato Moicano Wants To Avenge First Ever Loss Against Brian Ortega

UFC 327 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 327 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 327 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 327 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 327 Fight Card

UFC 327 Fight Card

Joshua Van Out Of UFC 327 Co-Main Event Title Fight With Tatsuro Taira

Joshua Van Out Of UFC 327 Co-Main Event Title Fight With Tatsuro Taira

UFC Fight Night 272 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 272 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 272 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 272 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 272 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 272 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us