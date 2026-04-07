Tom Aspinall Back To Light Training But Still Awaits Doctor Clearance For Full-Contact

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he’s able to do some light work in the gym as he continues to await the green-light to return to full training after the eye poke injuries he suffered against Ciryl Gane almost six months ago.



“I know we’ve not done one of these for quite some time, not had a lot going on,” Aspinall says at the start of the latest video on his YouTube channel. “Just been back in the gym doing a little bit of light training, still waiting to get fully cleared for contact on my eye.



“But – we are back in the gym, doing a little bit.”

There’s only a brief glimpse of Aspinall executing some takedowns on the video, but he does also go out for a run with some fans and is seen driving too, which is something he wasn’t able to do a while ago due to issues with his vision.



So it’s good to see some encouraging signs at last, though at this stage there’s no word on when exactly he might finally get cleared to compete again.



Check out the full video below, which also features a cameo appearance from his new manager, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.