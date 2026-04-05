UFC Fight Night 272 Bonus Awards

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 272 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 272 event in Las Vegas the winners of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was a slug-fest between Tommy McMillen and Manolo Zecchini on the main card, which lasted less than four minutes.

Despite having been out for two years due to shoulder replacement surgery, Zecchini opted to take the fight to McMillen immediately with reckless abandon. His opponent responded in kind and a back-and-forth brawl ensued, with McMillen managing to land the cleaner strikes until the scrappy Zecchini began to wilt from the repeated blows and was then dropped by a final knee to the body for a TKO finish at 3.57mins.

Alessandro Costa earned one of the two performance bonus awards thanks to a big liver shot in the dying stages of the second round that sunk Stewart Nicoll to the canvas for a TKO finish.

Also earning a performance bonus was Alice Pereira who started the trend of fights ending by knee strikes when the 20-year-old stepped in to deliver one straight to the chin of Hailey Cowan to serve up a highlight reel KO finish in the final minute of the second round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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