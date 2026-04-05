Virna Jandiroba Beats Tabatha Ricci By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 272

Virna Jandiroba’s grinding wrestling and grappling gave her the upper-hand over Tabatha Ricci tonight at UFC Fight Night 272.

Round One

Ricci with an immediate flurry of punches, but Ricci avoids that and then lands a couple of counter punches.



Jandiroba stalking Ricci now. She goes for a takedown and lands it. Ricci trying to switch though and that leads to them going back to the feet. However, Jandiroba is still latched on and is able to get Ricci down again.



Ricci able to work to her feet against the cage and Jandiroba remains clinched up. Ricci able to get away though.



Jandiroba with a single-leg now and Ricci shows strong balance there to prevent being taken down.



Back to striking range and Jandiroba lands a punch. Ricci threatens with a knee as Jandiroba is stepping in for punches again.



Jandiroba with a body lock and then as Ricci turns away she’s able to hop onto her back. Ricci gradually sinks down to the canvas.



Jandiroba gets some control time now as Ricci is turtled up clinging onto one of her arms.



Round Two



Ricci’s punches come up short and Jandiroba lands. Solid kick for Ricci. Jandiroba in on a takedown and lands it close to the center of the Octagon.



Ricci looking for frequent elbows off her back as Jandiroba settles into her guard.



Ricci finds some space and tries to work a leg lock, but nothing doing there and Jandiroba remains on top.



Jandiroba trying to pass to side control, but Ricci quickly gets her back to half-guard. Spell of control for her, but then as she lands an elbow Ricci is able to scramble back to her feet.



Ricci with a kick, but Jandiroba counters with a punch that knocks her down for a brief moment.



Ricci able to clinch up against the cage. Jandiroba gets free. Jandiroba lands another takedown late in the round.



Round Three

Jandiroba tries for a single-leg, but this time Ricci not only stuffs it but manages to get her opponent down for the first time in the fight.



Ricci trying to pass guard, but Jandiroba almost transitions on top and then settles for getting back upright.



Jandiroba goes in for another takedown and Ricci sprawls well to stuff it.



Back to striking range and Ricci comes forward with punches. Leg kick from Ricci.



Left hand for Jandiroba. Right hand for Ricci. She lands a couple of quick punches. She goes for a head kick that partially gets through and then a punch behind it.



Right hand from Ricci. Jandiroba grabbing for a single-leg against the cage. Ricci gets her leg free, but Jandiroba remains clinched up. Ricci with a knee and then escapes.



Punches exchanged. Good takedown from Jandiroba. She takes the back with a hook in. She’s trying to sink in the rear-naked choke, but Ricci defends.



Jandiroba has the body lock in now and peppers Ricci with some punches. Ricci able to turn into her to get on top just as the round ends.



Decision

Jandiroba was able to use her stronger wrestling and grappling control to get the better of Ricci to win by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2).