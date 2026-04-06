UFC 327 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC 327 Fight Card

UFC 327 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 11th in Miami, Florida and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event the vacant light-heavyweight title is up for grabs when former champ Jiri Prochazka comes in off back-to-back wins via strikes last year to fight Carlos Ulberg, who is on a nine-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, Paulo Costa looks to build on a victory last time out when he faces Azamat Murzakanov, who is on a six-fight unbeaten run since joining the UFC.

5th ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes comes in off a win last year to fight Josh Hokit, whose two wins in the UFC so far have taken his career record to 8-0.

Dominick Reyes suffered a 1st round KO loss last year to end a three-fight winning streak and now looks to bounce back against Johnny Walker, who picked up a TKO win in 2025 after being KO’d twice-in-a-row before that.

Opening up the main card will be veteran campaigner Cub Swanson, who rides the momentum of a KO win last time out as he squares up to Nate Landwehr, who is coming off back-to-back defeats by strikes.

Check out the full UFC 327 fight card below.

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa
Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit
Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker
Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Prelims

Patricio Freire vs. Aaron Pico
Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics
Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez
Chris Padilla vs. MarQuel Mederos
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque
Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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