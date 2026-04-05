Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev TKO’s Brendson Ribeiro In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 272

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By Ross Cole

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev TKO’s Brendson Ribeiro In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 272

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev added another first round finish to his collection with a submission win over Brendson Ribeiro tonight at UFC Fight Night 272.

Round One

Calf kick for Ribeiro. Yakhyaev coming forward but Ribeiro threatening with punches.

Yakhyaev walking into the fire each time he closes the distance. He tries to shoot for a takedown, but it doesn’t pay off.

Ribeiro with a head kick attempt and Yakhyaev grabs hold of it and is able to take him down.

Yakhyaev landing a few punches to the head as Ribeiro is on his knees trying to stand. Ribeiro does get up, but is dragged straight back down to his knees again.

Yakhyaev getting a hook in and chips away with a few punches, before suddenly pouncing on the rear-naked choke, forcing a quick tap-out from Ribeiro at 2.52mins of the opening round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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