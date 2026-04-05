Joshua Van Out Of UFC 327 Co-Main Event Title Fight With Tatsuro Taira

Next weekend’s UFC 327 event in Miami, Florida has suffered a major blow with the news that bantamweight champion Joshua Van is out of his co-main event title fight against Tatsuro Taira.



The good news however is that the 24-year-old Van’s injury is believed to be minor, and as such the title fight has now simply been rescheduled for UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey on May 9th instead.

The change means that the UFC 327 show on April 11th will now see a shuffle to the main card bout order, with Paulo Costa vs. Azamat Murzakanov now taking the co-main event spot leading into the main event fight for the vacant 205lb title between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg.



That also leaves room for a preliminary card bout between Cub Swanson and Nate Landwehr to move up to be the main card opener, where it’s joined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit and Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, it also means that UFC 328 now adds a second title fight to it’s line-up, with the 135lb title fight between Van and Taira serving as the lead-in to a middleweight title clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.



Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley and King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens also feature on the UFC 328 main card, while Former 205lb champ Jan Blachowicz’s fight against Bogdan Guskov slips down to the prelims.