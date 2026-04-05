Check out UFC Fight Night 272 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas.
Renato Moicano
Virna Jandiroba
Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev
Ethyn Ewing
Tommy McMillen
Jose Delano
Check out UFC Fight Night 272 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas.
Renato Moicano
Virna Jandiroba
Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev
Ethyn Ewing
Tommy McMillen
Jose Delano
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