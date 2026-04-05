Tommy McMillen TKO’s Manolo Zecchini In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 272

Tommy McMillen welcomed a brawl with Manolo Zecchini tonight at UFC Fight Night 272 in a series of frantic exchanges that he got the better of to secure a 1st round TKO finish.

Round One



A couple of early lunging punches from Zecchini and then McMillen clinches up momentarily.



One-two for McMillen. Now it’s Zecchini who clinches up against the cage. They soon serpate though. Zecchini gets close with an elbow in close.



Front kick to the body and then a punch from Zecchini and McMillen landed in there too and might have troubled his opponent for a moment.



Zecchini clinches up against the cage again. The fight is all over the place though as they are soon back to striking aggressively again.



They slam back into the clinch and throw knees as the same time, with McMillen’s straying to the groin and so Zecchini needs a time-out to recover. He also has a big lump on his right eyebrow too.



Back to it they go now. McMillen landing hard shots. Zecchini happy to brawl though.



A few wild swings from McMillen, but then he lands a few nice jabs. Body punch for him now as Zecchini looked for a kick.



Right hand and then a left hook from McMillen. Now a right hand. McMillen backs up Zecchini to the cage and pieces together a combo to the head. Zecchini is trying to return fire but then seems to wilt and a final knee to the body from McMillen sinks him to the mat for a TKO finish at 3.57mins of the opening round.