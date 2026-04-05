Ethyn Ewing TKO’s Rafael Estevam In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 272

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By Ross Cole

Ethyn Ewing TKO’s Rafael Estevam In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 272

Ethyn Ewing confidently outstruck Rafael Estevam and stuffed his takedown attempts for the best part of three rounds tonight at UFC Fight Night 272, before delivering a TKO Finish.

Round One

Low kick for Estevam. Ewing applying pressure. He looks for a punch, but it’s Estevam who lands a grazing counter.

Ewing pumps out the jab. Ewing goes for another punch and is greeted by a combination in return from Estavam. Estevam trying for a spinning strike, but loses his balance.

Estevam working for a takedown now, but Ewing does well to fend it off. Nice jab for Ewing. Now a low kick for him.

Estevam misses with a flurry and Ewing lands a punch. A few jabs for Estevam and now a right hand.

Jumping knee attempt from Estevam comes close and gets caught by a knee to the groin from Ewing in the process which forces a brief time-out.

Low kick from Estevam. Ewing with a couple of jabs and then a good right hand.

Estevam drives into a takedown, but only gets Ewing to the mat for a brief moment before he scrambles right back up.

Ewing straight back to pressuring and lands a punch. Overhand from Estevam grazes the target. Estevam tries for a takedown but Ewing sprawls nicely.

Ewing with big punches late in the round and gets Estevam down, but there’s not enough time left to go for a finish.

Round Two

Low kick from Estevam. He tries for a takedown, but Ewing shakes that off confidently.

Right hand for Estevam, but then Ewing lands his. Ewing forces a miss from Estevam and then lands a punch, though Estevam connects too.

Heavy right hand from Ewing. He lands another. Now a step-in elbow. More strikes getting through for Ewing.

Low kick for Ewing. Estevam isn’t backing down, but he’s struggling to earn Ewing’s respect here.

Estevam tries for a flurry, but Ewing slides away. A couple of right hands land for Ewing. Now a push kick from him.

Left hand and then a right gets through for Ewing. Now a hard right hand and Estevam tries for a takedown that fails. Estevam looking a bit unsteady now.

Ewing lands again and then raises his hand, knowing that Estevam is in trouble. Estevam tries to come forward but doesn’t land.

Another failed takedown attempt from Estevam and Ewing threatens with a head kick attempt.

Round Three

Calf kick from Ewing. Now a nice jab. He gets a right hand through. Now back to the jab. Low kick from Estevam. He lands it again. Ewing’s jab landing.

Estevam staying in the pocket here, but eats a punch that stumbles him for a moment. Ewing starts to back him up again and lands a right hand.

Ewing rips to the liver and Estevam grimaces and then drops to the canvas for a TKO finish at 1.44mins of the 3rd round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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