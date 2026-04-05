Renato Moicano Submits Chris Duncan In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 272

Renato Moicano dominated Chris Duncan in the main event of UFC Fight Night 272 and sealed the deal with a 2nd round submission finish.

Round One

The lightweight main event is underway in Las Vegas.



Low kick for Duncan. He lands another couple of those. Inside leg kick for him. He goes for another low kick, but Moicano lands a nice counter punch this time.



Moicano checks a leg kick now. He does it again. Moicano looking to clinch up. Duncan almost reverses that immediately, but he readjusts and presses Duncan up against the cage.



Duncan able to get free. Moicano lands a left hand, but Duncan shrugs off a clinch attempt.



Moicano with a right hand. Now a calf kick from him. Head kick attempt from Duncan whistles Moicano’s head.



Moicano grabs a foot, but Duncan shows good balance to stay upright. Moicano clinching up against the cage again now. Duncan able to get away.



Jab lands for Moicano. Another lands. Now a head kick attempt. Duncan lunges into a punch to the body and almost ends up back in Moicano’s clutches again. Jab for Moicano.



Front kick to the body from Moicano. He lands his jab. Duncan is reaching now trying to land a punch, but Moicano sees it coming and keeps out of range.



Round Two

Moicano still finding a home for his jab early in the second round. Duncan lands a calf kick and fires off power punches without finding a clean connection.



Solid jab again for Moicano. Body kick from Duncan. Duncan with a punch, but Moicano lands too with a left hook that buckles Duncan’s legs.



Duncan snapped down to his knees now with Moicano getting on his back and looking for a rear-naked choke, but quickly gives up on that. He soon goes back to it, but Duncan survives that attempt.



Duncan’s bloodied up here as Moicano goes to his back and sinks in the body triangle. Moicano softening him up further with punches then quickly sinks in a rear-naked choke that forces a quick tapout from Duncan at 3.14mins of the second round.



