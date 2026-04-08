Johnny Walker Considering Move Up To Heavyweight After Sparring Francis Ngannou

Johnny Walker fights Dominick Reyes on the main card of UFC 327 this weekend in Miami, Florida, but during fight week he’s revealed that he might be making a move up to heavyweight soon.



“I’m thinking about it because the diet has been rough,” Walker told MMA Fighting. “If there’s an opportunity, if a heavyweight fight gets cancelled or anything, I’m in.”

The 34-year-old Walker certainly has the frame for a heavyweight at 6ft 5″ with an 82″ reach, but there would surely be question-marks over his durability up a weight-class given that he’s been finished via strikes four times at 205lbs during his UFC run, including back-to-back KO losses against Magomed Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir not so long ago.



Still, Walker has been training with former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou recently, and that seems to have only boosted his interest in testing himself in that division.



“I’ve been training with Francis Ngannou, sparring with him,” Walker said. “Even while dieting, with about a 44-pound difference since I’m much lighter now, I’ve been able to train with him just fine. Even in wrestling, strength, and ground-and-pound. If I can do that while dieting, imagine without it?”

“It’d be way better [at heavyweight] because on a diet I can’t train properly,” Walker said. “I get dizzy, low on energy because of the lack of carbs. I can’t wait to move up and be able to train at 100 percent, even close to the fight. When a heavyweight is fighting on the same card as me and I see them training during fight week, doing all kinds of stuff, and I’m there depleted, no energy, it’s tough. But… I’m going to move up. It won’t take long.”

“I have more experience now,” he continued “I’m better technically, and physically, too. I’m reaching my prime. This weight cut doesn’t make any difference to me anymore. Francis has to cut to make 265, he walks around heavier than that, and I trained with him, sparred with him and everything, even while dieting. And the guy is elite, a former world champion. I did two five-minute rounds with Sean Strickland, a former champion, and then one with Francis, also a former champion. It was smooth. I didn’t feel much difference in strength. It’s a very real possibility. I’ll try to fight in both divisions. Whatever comes up, I’ll take it. I just want to fight.”