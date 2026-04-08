Dana White Reveals He No Longer Has Any Part In Contract Negotiations

Dana White has revealed that he’s no longer as hands-on in the UFC as he used to be as these days he doesn’t take part in contract negotiations with the fighters.

“With these guys, whenever anything would go wrong in their personal life, we were the first phone call they would make, and you know, things like that,” White said on the SPEED podcast. “And obviously, it’s grown. I have completely removed myself from the negotiating part of fighter contracts.”

“I got to a point where, just, this isn’t fun anymore, man. I’m lucky that I’m at a point in my life and in my career where I can just deal with the fun stuff that I like to do.”



With White also now heavily involved in building up Zuffa Boxing, among numerous other ventures, it feels like his attention these days is being gradually drawn more and more away from the UFC, and Ronda Rousey is someone who has been particularly outspoken about her believe that this is having a negative effect on the company.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve always been a company woman, and was very grateful while I was there, but I feel like since they’ve taken the reigns away from Dana they’ve really lost their way,” Rousey said recently on her YouTube channel. “…They think that they’re too big to fail, and that they can just disappoint the fans over and over, and they don’t care how many casual fans they lose, because they’ve got their streaming, and ‘F—k you, we got ours.’“

For the record, Rousey had actually contacted White directly when she initially had the idea to make a comeback against Gina Carano, but claimed that negotiations fell through as it was out of his hands and other UFC execs weren’t willing to pay her the money she was looking for.