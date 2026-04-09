Pedro Munhoz Reveals He’s Asked To Be Released From UFC Contract

UFC veteran Pedro Munhoz has revealed that he’s requested to be released from his current contract as he looks to pursue other opportunities.



“Since 2014, I’ve been part of the UFC, building my name, proving myself, and showing what I’m capable of inside that octagon,” Munhoz wrote on Instagram. “After 32 fights, I can proudly say I’ve never been submitted or knocked out. I’ve always stepped in there with heart, discipline, and respect for the game.

“There comes a point in life when you don’t just stay comfortable, you take control of what’s next. Right now, I feel it’s time to take a new direction, explore different opportunities, and focus on other important areas of my life. I’ve asked the UFC to release me, and I’m currently in the process of becoming a free agent.

“I’m not retiring yet. Still hungry. Still focused. Still ready to put on great fights and make statements.”

Munhoz likely saw the writing on the wall ahead of this announcement as he’s now 39-years-old and has only won twice in his last ten Octagon appearances.



As he says in his statement though, Munhoz does hold the impressive stat of never having been finished in his 20-10 (+2nc) career, despite having gone up against a who’s who of bantamweight talent over the years, including the likes of Sean O’Malley, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, Marlon Vera, Aljamain Sterling and Cody Garbrandt.