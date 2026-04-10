Michael Bisping And Daniel Cormier To Serve At TUF Season 34 Coaches

Retired UFC hall-of-famers Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier has been revealed as the coaches for the 34th season of The Ultimate Fighter.



TUF 34 will be the first to air exclusively on Paramount+ and the season premiere will be shown on June 14th, the same day at the UFC: White House, aka UFC Freedom Fights 250 event on Sunday, June 14th, with subsequent episodes airing every Tuesday after that for the duration of the 12 episodes.



The season will feature 16 men’s bantamweight and women’s strawweight fighters who will all be competing in the hope of becoming the next Ultimate Fighter and earning their spot on the UFC roster.



This will be 3rd time that both Bisping and Cormier have featured as TUF coaches.



Of course Bisping’s UFC career actually began by winning Season 3 all the way back in 2006, before going on to become a UFC middleweight champion later in his career. He previously coached seasons 9 and 14 of TUF.



Meanwhile, Cormier is a former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champ who also coached on seasons 27 and 33 of the TUF show.

In addition to the announcement of the next instalment of TUF, it’s also been revealed that past seasons of the show will be available to watch on Paramount+ from late May.