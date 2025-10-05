Jiří Procházka KO’s Khalil Rountree Jr. In 3rd Round At UFC 320

Jiri Prochazka struggled to step up the gears against Khalil Rountree Jr tonight at UFC 320, until the final five minutes when he put on a barnstorming display of his offensive weaponry to win by knockout.



Round One

Leg kick for Prochazka to start. Teep kick from him. Body kick from Prochazka and then avoids Punches coming from Rountree in response.



Another teep kick from Prochazka. Rountree tries for another flurry. Punch lands for Rountree now. Left hand connects for him.



Rountree lands to the boy as Prochazka goes upstairs. Body kick for Rountree. Now an inside leg kick, then follows up with one to the outside of the calf.



Back to the body punch from Rountree. Jumping knee attempt from Prochazka and then gets caught by a left hand counter. Prochazka pumped up, but Rountree blasts him with a few punches.



Head kick from Rountree almost broke through Prochazka’s guard, but only partially landed. Missed punch from Prochazka, Rountree lands a body kick.



Rountree surges forward late in the round with straight punches that land, but Prochazka wears it well.



Round Two



Left and a right land for Rountree to start the second round. Leg kick from Prochazka and then a spinning elbow. Body punch for Rountree.



Clash of kicks. Oblique kick from Rountree. Hard right hook counter from Rountree now.



Right hand from Prochazka but Rountree always a threat off the counter. Head kick attempt from Prochazka without much impact behind it.



Jab for Prochazka. Another head kick attempt from him. Left hand for Rountree after missing on an uppercut.



Glancing right hand for Rountree. left hand for Prochazka. Rountree kicking to the leg. Inside leg kick from Prochazka. Now a head kick attempt that’s blocked.



Jab for Prochazka. He lands it again. He doubles up on the jab. Swiping left hook from Rountree grazes the target. Head kick attempt from Rountree.



Round Three

Hook from Prochazka, but Rountree lands cleaner. Right hand for Rountree. Leg kick from Prochazka.



Right hand for Prochazka. He barrels forward clumsily, but is putting on the pressure. He connects and backs up Rountree a bit. Brief exchange.



Prochazka tags Rountree with a few punches. Rountree clips him too though. Prochazka doesn’t care though and keeps pouring on the pressure, and Rountree looks to be wilting.



Prochazka with a few more strikes. He goes for a knee. Rountree clinches up to buy some time. Elbow from Rountree on the way out. Now Prochazka fires off an elbow too. Spinning elbow from Prochazka.



Straight punches from Prochazka and then a big left hook that sends Rountree falling face first to the canvas! And that’s it, Prochazka wins by knockout at 3.04mins of the final round.



Prochazka was heading into the third round needing a finish to win after being outclassed by Rountree on the feet earlier in the fight, and he did everything he could to make it happen, and his constant aggression paid off in spades as he broke down his opponent and then knocked him out. What a wild scrap!