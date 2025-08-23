Johnny Walker TKO’s Zhang Mingyang In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 257

Johnny Walker showed the power of calf kicks in the main event of UFC Fight Night 257 in Shanghai tonight as he dropped Zhang Mingyang with them in the second round and then TKO’d him with ground-and-pound.



Round One

The light-heavyweight main event is underway in Shanghai.



Walker immediately barrels forward and tries to take him down, but Mingyang ends up on top.



Mingyang patient on top here. He drops down an elbow strike. Walker able to battle back to his feet. Mingyang looking dangerous on the feet as he lands an elbow.



High kick attempt from Walker is blocked. Right hand gets through for Mingyang and Walker didn’t like that and looks to clinch up again.



Walker lands a punch nicely as they break free. Low kick for Walker. And another.



Calf kick again from Walker and a right hand from Mingyang. Walker tries for a takedown, but is denied and then Mingyang lands an elbow.



Jumping kick from Walker misses. Low kick for Mingyang. Head kick attempt from Mingyang is blocked. Power punch from Walker doesn’t hit the mark.



Round Two



Inside leg kick for Walker. Now a calf kick from Mingyang. He lands that again. Jab for Mingyang. Now a punch over the top. Back to the calf kick.



Calf kick for Walker hurts Mingyang! Walker presses forward and lands another as Mingyang sticks him with a punch to try to deter him. However Mingyang then staggers backwards on that damaged leg as it buckles and he falls to the canvas.



Walker is suddenly swarming all over Mingyang, blasting him with heavy ground-and-pound. Mingyang struggling to defend himself against this onslaught, and as Walker continues to rain down damaging blows the ref steps in to end the fight, giving Walker a much-needed TKO victory at 2.37mins of round two.