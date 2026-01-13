Khamzat Chimaev Pushing For Alex Pereira Fight At UFC: White House Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Khamzat Chimaev Pushing For Alex Pereira Fight At UFC: White House Event

Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is strongly pushing for a super-fight against light-heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira at the UFC: White House event on June 14th.

“Let’s go White House,” Chimaev wrote on X, while tagging the 205lb champ. “Don’t worry, I will finish you fast [Alex Pereira].”

“All Brazilian fans tell this boy if you’re not scared tell him to fight,” Khamzat added.

Pereira has so far stayed quiet on Khamzat’s call-out, but it had been known last year that he was interested in the possibility of moving up to heavyweight to fight Jon Jones instead at the historic show on the lawn of the White House in Washington D.C.

However, towards the end of the year Pereira claimed that the White House event appeared to be a “no-go” for him, though he didn’t explain what had led him to that conclusion.

Pereira only just won back the 205lb title in October with an 80 second TKO victory over Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch, while back in August Khamzat won the middleweight title with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Dricus du Plessis to extend his career record to a perfect 15-0.

Khamzat had initially indicated that he intended to defend the 185lb title first and then challenge for the 205lb belt after that, but it seems he’s now getting impatient and wants to just jump straight into a light-heavyweight title fight next.

Khamzat vs. Pereira would certainly be a fight befitting of such a high-profile event, but it remains to be seen if the UFC will continue to encourage the current trend of champions seeming to prefer jumping from division to division in search of more titles rather than defending the belt they already have.

If they were to remain where they are the most likely option for Khamzat next at middleweight would be Nassourdine Imavov, while the nine-fight unbeaten Carlos Ulberg could be a potential challenger for Pereira’s 205lb title.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Colby Covington Warns That Khamzat Chimaev Could Walk Through Middleweight Division

Colby Covington Warns That Khamzat Chimaev Could Walk Through Middleweight Division

Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

Colby Covington Says UFC Can Remove Him From 170lb Rankings After Dana White Snub

Colby Covington Says UFC Can Remove Him From 170lb Rankings After Dana White Snub

Arman Tsarukyan Believes UFC Have Paved Way For Paddy Pimblett To Be Champion

Arman Tsarukyan Believes UFC Have Paved Way For Paddy Pimblett To Be Champion

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci Added To UFC Fight Night 272

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci Added To UFC Fight Night 272

Vitor Petrino vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Booked For UFC Fight Night 269

Vitor Petrino vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Booked For UFC Fight Night 269

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green Set For UFC Fight Night 268

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green Set For UFC Fight Night 268

Paddy Pimblett And Dan Hooker Trash Talk Quickly Turns Ugly

Paddy Pimblett And Dan Hooker Trash Talk Quickly Turns Ugly

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us