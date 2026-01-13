Khamzat Chimaev Pushing For Alex Pereira Fight At UFC: White House Event

Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is strongly pushing for a super-fight against light-heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira at the UFC: White House event on June 14th.



“Let’s go White House,” Chimaev wrote on X, while tagging the 205lb champ. “Don’t worry, I will finish you fast [Alex Pereira].”

“All Brazilian fans tell this boy if you’re not scared tell him to fight,” Khamzat added.

Pereira has so far stayed quiet on Khamzat’s call-out, but it had been known last year that he was interested in the possibility of moving up to heavyweight to fight Jon Jones instead at the historic show on the lawn of the White House in Washington D.C.



However, towards the end of the year Pereira claimed that the White House event appeared to be a “no-go” for him, though he didn’t explain what had led him to that conclusion.



Pereira only just won back the 205lb title in October with an 80 second TKO victory over Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch, while back in August Khamzat won the middleweight title with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Dricus du Plessis to extend his career record to a perfect 15-0.



Khamzat had initially indicated that he intended to defend the 185lb title first and then challenge for the 205lb belt after that, but it seems he’s now getting impatient and wants to just jump straight into a light-heavyweight title fight next.



Khamzat vs. Pereira would certainly be a fight befitting of such a high-profile event, but it remains to be seen if the UFC will continue to encourage the current trend of champions seeming to prefer jumping from division to division in search of more titles rather than defending the belt they already have.



If they were to remain where they are the most likely option for Khamzat next at middleweight would be Nassourdine Imavov, while the nine-fight unbeaten Carlos Ulberg could be a potential challenger for Pereira’s 205lb title.