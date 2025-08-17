Lerone Murphy Knocks Out Aaron Pico With Spinning Elbow At UFC 319

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Lerone Murphy Knocks Out Aaron Pico With Spinning Elbow At UFC 319

Lerone Murphy brutally knocked out Aaron Pico in the first round with a spinning elbow in the co-main event of UFC 319.

Round One

Pico with a jab. There’s an exchange in close initiated by Pico as he lands a flurry and knocks Murphy off-balance. Pico digs to the body and clinches up.

Left hook for Pico and Murphy lands a good elbow. Murphy trying to drop down with a guillotine choke, but Pico gets out and is now on top.

Murphy able to work back to his feet and get to striking range. Pico stalking him immediately. He is able to get a takedown and works a couple of elbows before Murphy stands against the cage.

Murphy gets away. Spinning body kick from Murphy lands. Head kick attempt from Pico. Pico closes the distance to clinch up, but eats a knee to the chest while doing so.

Body shot from Pico before they separate. More pressure from Pico, but Murphy suddenly uncorks a spinning elbow strike with perfect timing that knocks Pico out cold!! That’s the second spinning elbow KO finish in a row tonight after Carlos Prates one, and this was even more brutal, with the end coming at 3.21mins of the first round.

Pico is out for quite some time afterwards, but thankfully does comes too eventually. Tough loss for him in his UFC debut, while the undefeated Murphy gets his most impressive win to date, enhancing his chances of a title shot at 145lbs.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

