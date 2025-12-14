Manel Kape KO’s Brandon Royval In 1st Round Of UFC’s Final Fight In 2025

By Ross Cole

Manel Kape rounded out 2025 with an impressive 1st round KO victory over Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC On ESPN 73.

Round One

the final UFC fight of 2025 is underway in Las Vegas!

Calf kick for Kape. Now one for Royval. Royval with a body kick that only lands lightly. Another calf kick for Kape.

Royval with a low kick. Kape lands his. Inside leg kick for Royval. He lands another kick with an audible smack.

Royval goes for the body kick again and Kape almost catches it this time. Lower kick now and Kape actually catches his foot this time, but lets go.

Body kick for Royval. A couple of short punches from Kape. Royval backs up for a moment and looks down at his foot for reasons that are unclear, but then fights on.

Kape backs Royval up to the cage and then explodes into a right hook that sinks him to the canvas. Kape follows him down and unleashes a few more punches that lead to a KO victory at 3.18mins of the opening round.

Royval came too quickly and got back up to his feet to protest that the fight had stopped prematurely, but there’s no doubt he was flash KO’d there.

