Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira To Headline UFC Fight Night 266

By Ross Cole

A bantamweight fight between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira will headline UFC Fight Night 266 on February 7th at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Bautista is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 back in October.

That brought to an end an eight-fight winning streak spanning over three years that had seen Bautista defeat the likes of Patchy Mix, Jose Aldo and Ricky Simon, and now leaves him ranked No.9 at 135lbs.

Next up Bautista will be fighting the 30-year-old Oliveira, who arrived in the UFC via the Contender Series in 2023 and has gone to win all four of his fights so far, getting the better of fighters like Ricky Simon, Said Nurmagomedov and most recently Kyler Phillips to reach No.12 on the bantamweight ladder.

Bautista vs. Oliveira fronts an event that will serve as the first ‘Fight Night’ of the Paramount+ era and takes place in the UFC’s own Apex facility, with a middleweight fight between Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marc-Andre Barriault also having been confirmed for the show.

