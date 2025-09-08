Noche UFC 3 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

Noche UFC 3 Fight Card

Noche UFC 3, aka UFC Fight Night 259 takes place this coming Saturday night, September 13th in San Antonio Texas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and you can check out the full fight card below.

In the main event, recent featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes will go up against the fast-rising Jean Silva, who has won all five of his fights in the UFC so far.

In the co-main event Rob Font comes off back-to-back wins to face a late replacement opponent in David Martinez, who won his UFC debut in March and is 12-1 in his career overall.

Rafa Gracia has won three of his last four fights and now faces Jared Gordon, who is coming in off a KO victory earlier in the year.

Victories have been few and far between for Kelvin Gastelum in recent years, and he’s coming off a loss again here to fight Dustin Stoltzfus, who is in the same boat with just three wins in nine UFC bouts.

Alexander Hernandez comes in off a trio of wins in the past year to fight Carlos Diego Ferreira, who is 2-1 in his last three appearances.

Opening up the main card will be the debuting Santiago Luna, who takes a 6-0 career record into his short-notice fight against Quang Le, who lost of his first two UFC bouts, but picked up a win last time out.

Main Card

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
Rob Font vs. David Martinez
Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Alexander Hernandez vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le

Prelims

José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović
Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos
Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria
Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira
Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

