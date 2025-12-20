Quinton Rampage Jackson Diagnoses Sean Strickland After Meeting Him For First Time

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson was around to witness Sean Strickland beating up three influencers in the cage during Adin Ross’ live stream on Kick yesterday, and afterwards he gave his thoughts on the notorious former middleweight champion.

“I’m gonna go ahead and say it, something’s wrong with Strickland,” Rampage said on Adin Ross’ stream as they drove back from meeting him. “Something wrong with him.

“Autism or something. No, real talk, something’s wrong with him.

“This motherf***er’s already in trouble [with the UFC], and he’s saying whatever the f*** he wants to say. He even said a couple of words that I thought were banned. I am like, ‘F***, man, this n**** is crazy.’ He even said n****.

“God, Strickland, bro. That motherf***er is going to say what is on his motherf***ing mind. Damn… There might be some autism there.”

Strickland had actually offered to spar ‘Rampage’ earlier in the day, but the 47-year-old declined. Strickland instead took on three influencers at the same time, dropping each of them to emerge victorious.

And after hearing of Rampage’s comments, Strickland readily admitted that he’s on the spectrum.

“The diagnosis youre looking for is “ASPD” [Antisocial Personality Disorder],” Strickland wrote on social media. “Its why I dont leave my house. My brain doesnt work so good.”

