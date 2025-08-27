Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Speaks About Son Raja’s Violent Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has spoken out on a live chat with fans about his son Raja’s sickening assault of pro-wrestler Syko Stu at a pro-wrestling event last weekend.

“I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu, you know?” Jackson said. “I don’t condone what my son did at all. Very unfortunate. If I was there things would have been different, but, you know what I’m saying, I wasn’t there.

“I’m a father, so I gotta have my son’s back, but I’m gonna let justice play out, take it’s course. Pretty much all I can do on that side, but be a father.”

As things stand the police are continuing to investigate the incident, and meanwhile the latest word from Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu’s family is that while he is conscious in hospital and able to talk, he “will have a difficult recovery ahead.”

Syko Stu reportedly suffered multiple facial fractures and lost a lot of teeth during the unhinged and deeply disturbing beatdown at the hands of Raja Jackson, after having initially been knocked unconscious by a slam.

UFC star ‘Rampage’ went on to say he can’t get too much into the specifics of what his son did, and instead continued to focus on his role as a father in a bad situation like this.

“Being a father in hard moments like this – sometimes you’re proud of your kids and sometimes you’re not proud of your kids, but at the end of the day you’re still a father,” Jackson said.

“Hopefully one day I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand and have a man-to-man with him and stuff like that, but who knows.”

Watch Jackson’s full comments below.

