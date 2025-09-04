‘Rampage’ Jackson Talks To Ariel Helwani About His Son’s Assault Of Wrestler

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has spoken to Ariel Helwani to give his side of events since his son Raja went viral after he hospitalized pro-wrestler Syko Stu by knocking him out in the ring with a slam and then violently attacking him while he was still unconscious.



As Raja’s father, ‘Rampage’ has come under fire since the disturbing attack, which he feels is unwarranted.



“It’s been crazy, man. People act like I f***ing did it,” Rampage said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I’m getting a lot of heat like I beat somebody’s ass.

“This has happened in pro wrestling before. What Raja did was uncalled for, and I know it affected a lot of people, but I didn’t f***ing do it.”

“I think because he’s my son and his father is a public figure, they want to come after me. People automatically assumed that I’m going to defend my son, and I’m going to try to pay people off and get him out of trouble. I’m just as mad at Raja as they are.”

Jackson went on to say that while he has spoken to his son since the incident, he’s no longer communicating with him, and is fully behind the idea that he should serve time in jail for what he did.



“I don’t know [how Raja’s doing],” Jackson said. “I don’t talk to Raja no more. So, I don’t know.

“I talked to him, I heard his story, and I heard some stuff. And then after that, I’ve learned a whole lot of stuff about it and everything.”

“Raja’s wrong. He went against what I told him to do, and he hid the fact that he got [written] into a pro wrestling [match]. Raja is not a pro wrestler; he’s a fighter. He’s not a pro wrestler.”

“He had no business in that ring.



“We’ve been waiting for an arrest warrant. As soon as we get the arrest warrant, I was going to turn him in. We’ve been waiting for an arrest warrant or whatever…”

“If the judge thinks he should go to jail, yeah, I think Raja should go to jail. He’ll learn not to do this sh*t no more. You’ve got to control your emotions…”

“He should go to jail, do a little time, and then get some therapy, and learn from this.”

Watch ‘Rampage’s’ full interview with Helwani below.

