Sergei Pavlovich Defeats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Unanimous Decision at UFC Fight Night 257

Sergei Pavlovich outstruck Waldo Cortes-Acosta to earn a unanimous decision victory at UFC Fight Night 257.



Round One

Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Grazing leg kick for him. Pavlovich starting to back him up close to the cage.



Leg kick for Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Grazing leg kick for him. Pavlovich presses forward but there’s a clash of heads as they both start to trade. Both ok though.



Both men looking for power punches in close. Jab for Pavlovich. Heavy right hand from Cortes-Acosta, but Pavlovich eats it and punches his way into the clinch.



They go back to striking range. Jab for Cortes-Acosta. He goes for a low kick, but Pavlovich counters with a hard punch.



Right hand for Cortes-Acosta. Pavlovich with an uppercut.



Round Two



Inside leg kick for Pavlovich. Winging punches from Cortes-Acosta. Uppercut from Pavlovich.



Outside leg kick from Cortes-Acosta. Jab for Pavlovich. Body punch for Pavlovich and then just grazes on a right hook as Cortes-Acosta has a swing and a miss.



Big right hand from Pavlovich knocks Cortes-Acosta backwards, but he keeps his feet under him and stays upright.



Pavlovich just missing with hooks. A couple of inside calf kicks from Pavlovich. Overhand right from Pavlovich doesn’t quite land cleanly, but looked threatening.



Cortes-Acosta lunging into a punch that lands, but he gets hit by a cleaner counter.



Body kick for Pavlovich. Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Wild punches exchanged without finding the mark. Nice step-in right for Cortes-Acosta, but then gets clipped by a punch and backs up for a moment.



Round Three

Overhand right and a body punch from Pavlovich. Now a body kick. Cortes-Acosta punches to the body. Leg kick from him.



Another leg kick for Cortes-Acosta and then Pavlovich lands his. Another kick for Pavlovich.



Overhand lands big for Pavlovich, but Cortes-Acosta continues to show a strong chin. Calf kick for Pavlovich. Cortes-Acosta barrels forward with winging punches that miss.



More misses from Cortes-Acosta and Pavlovich lands on the counter. Low kick for Cortes-Acosta. Jab for Pavlovich. Fast punches from Cortes-Acosta, but Pavlovich is always there to counter.



Left hook for Pavlovich. Pavlovich opts to clinch against the cage, but then breaks away almost immediately.



Another winging punch from Cortes-Acosta misses. Crushing punches from Pavlovich hurt him, but he absorbs the damage.



Pavlovich clinches up but Cortes-Acosta pushes him away. Jab for Pavlovich. Pavlovich winging a punch now. Overhand from Cortes-Acosta and an uppercut from Pavlovich.



Final trade-off in the dying seconds of the fight and Pavlovich lands another couple of punches.



Decision

Cortes-Acosta showcased a very durable chin tonight as Pavlovich got the better of the striking action to earn a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).