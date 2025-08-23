Sergei Pavlovich Defeats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Unanimous Decision at UFC Fight Night 257

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Sergei Pavlovich Defeats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Unanimous Decision at UFC Fight Night 257

Sergei Pavlovich outstruck Waldo Cortes-Acosta to earn a unanimous decision victory at UFC Fight Night 257.

Round One

Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Grazing leg kick for him. Pavlovich starting to back him up close to the cage.

Leg kick for Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Grazing leg kick for him. Pavlovich presses forward but there’s a clash of heads as they both start to trade. Both ok though.

Both men looking for power punches in close. Jab for Pavlovich. Heavy right hand from Cortes-Acosta, but Pavlovich eats it and punches his way into the clinch.

They go back to striking range. Jab for Cortes-Acosta. He goes for a low kick, but Pavlovich counters with a hard punch.

Right hand for Cortes-Acosta. Pavlovich with an uppercut.

Round Two

Inside leg kick for Pavlovich. Winging punches from Cortes-Acosta. Uppercut from Pavlovich.

Outside leg kick from Cortes-Acosta. Jab for Pavlovich. Body punch for Pavlovich and then just grazes on a right hook as Cortes-Acosta has a swing and a miss.

Big right hand from Pavlovich knocks Cortes-Acosta backwards, but he keeps his feet under him and stays upright.

Pavlovich just missing with hooks. A couple of inside calf kicks from Pavlovich. Overhand right from Pavlovich doesn’t quite land cleanly, but looked threatening.

Cortes-Acosta lunging into a punch that lands, but he gets hit by a cleaner counter.

Body kick for Pavlovich. Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Wild punches exchanged without finding the mark. Nice step-in right for Cortes-Acosta, but then gets clipped by a punch and backs up for a moment.

Round Three

Overhand right and a body punch from Pavlovich. Now a body kick. Cortes-Acosta punches to the body. Leg kick from him.

Another leg kick for Cortes-Acosta and then Pavlovich lands his. Another kick for Pavlovich.

Overhand lands big for Pavlovich, but Cortes-Acosta continues to show a strong chin. Calf kick for Pavlovich. Cortes-Acosta barrels forward with winging punches that miss.

More misses from Cortes-Acosta and Pavlovich lands on the counter. Low kick for Cortes-Acosta. Jab for Pavlovich. Fast punches from Cortes-Acosta, but Pavlovich is always there to counter.

Left hook for Pavlovich. Pavlovich opts to clinch against the cage, but then breaks away almost immediately.

Another winging punch from Cortes-Acosta misses. Crushing punches from Pavlovich hurt him, but he absorbs the damage.

Pavlovich clinches up but Cortes-Acosta pushes him away. Jab for Pavlovich. Pavlovich winging a punch now. Overhand from Cortes-Acosta and an uppercut from Pavlovich.

Final trade-off in the dying seconds of the fight and Pavlovich lands another couple of punches.

Decision

Cortes-Acosta showcased a very durable chin tonight as Pavlovich got the better of the striking action to earn a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 257 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 257 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Johnny Walker TKO’s Zhang Mingyang In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 257

Johnny Walker TKO’s Zhang Mingyang In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 257

Aljamain Sterling Bests Brian Ortega By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

Aljamain Sterling Bests Brian Ortega By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

Su Mudaerji Beats Kevin Borjas By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

Su Mudaerji Beats Kevin Borjas By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

Taiyilake Nueraji TKO’s Kiefer Crosbie In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 257

Taiyilake Nueraji TKO’s Kiefer Crosbie In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 257

UFC Fight Night 257 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 257 Results (Live)

Sean Strickland To Take Anger Management Classes After Being Given Six Month Suspension

Sean Strickland To Take Anger Management Classes After Being Given Six Month Suspension

UFC Fight Night 257 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 257 Predictions

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us