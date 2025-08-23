Sergei Pavlovich Defeats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Unanimous Decision at UFC Fight Night 257

Sergei Pavlovich outstruck Waldo Cortes-Acosta to earn a unanimous decision victory at UFC Fight Night 257.
Round One
Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Grazing leg kick for him. Pavlovich starting to back him up close to the cage.
Leg kick for Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Grazing leg kick for him. Pavlovich presses forward but there’s a clash of heads as they both start to trade. Both ok though.
Both men looking for power punches in close. Jab for Pavlovich. Heavy right hand from Cortes-Acosta, but Pavlovich eats it and punches his way into the clinch.
They go back to striking range. Jab for Cortes-Acosta. He goes for a low kick, but Pavlovich counters with a hard punch.
Right hand for Cortes-Acosta. Pavlovich with an uppercut.
Round Two
Inside leg kick for Pavlovich. Winging punches from Cortes-Acosta. Uppercut from Pavlovich.
Outside leg kick from Cortes-Acosta. Jab for Pavlovich. Body punch for Pavlovich and then just grazes on a right hook as Cortes-Acosta has a swing and a miss.
Big right hand from Pavlovich knocks Cortes-Acosta backwards, but he keeps his feet under him and stays upright.
Pavlovich just missing with hooks. A couple of inside calf kicks from Pavlovich. Overhand right from Pavlovich doesn’t quite land cleanly, but looked threatening.
Cortes-Acosta lunging into a punch that lands, but he gets hit by a cleaner counter.
Body kick for Pavlovich. Jab for Cortes-Acosta. Wild punches exchanged without finding the mark. Nice step-in right for Cortes-Acosta, but then gets clipped by a punch and backs up for a moment.
Round Three
Overhand right and a body punch from Pavlovich. Now a body kick. Cortes-Acosta punches to the body. Leg kick from him.
Another leg kick for Cortes-Acosta and then Pavlovich lands his. Another kick for Pavlovich.
Overhand lands big for Pavlovich, but Cortes-Acosta continues to show a strong chin. Calf kick for Pavlovich. Cortes-Acosta barrels forward with winging punches that miss.
More misses from Cortes-Acosta and Pavlovich lands on the counter. Low kick for Cortes-Acosta. Jab for Pavlovich. Fast punches from Cortes-Acosta, but Pavlovich is always there to counter.
Left hook for Pavlovich. Pavlovich opts to clinch against the cage, but then breaks away almost immediately.
Another winging punch from Cortes-Acosta misses. Crushing punches from Pavlovich hurt him, but he absorbs the damage.
Pavlovich clinches up but Cortes-Acosta pushes him away. Jab for Pavlovich. Pavlovich winging a punch now. Overhand from Cortes-Acosta and an uppercut from Pavlovich.
Final trade-off in the dying seconds of the fight and Pavlovich lands another couple of punches.
Decision
Cortes-Acosta showcased a very durable chin tonight as Pavlovich got the better of the striking action to earn a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).