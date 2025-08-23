Taiyilake Nueraji TKO’s Kiefer Crosbie In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 257

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Taiyilake Nueraji TKO’s Kiefer Crosbie In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 257

Taiyilake Nueraji TKO’d Kiefer Crosbie with brutal ground-and-pound elbows at UFC Fight Night 257 in Shanghai, but controversially was also deducted a couple of points before the finish for a nasty illegal knee that cut his opponent.

Solid side kick to the body from Nueraji to start. Crosbie responds by trying for a takedown, but there’s a scramble and Nueraji ends up on top. Crosbie trying to work a triangle choke off his back. He gives up on that soon enough though.

Nueraji landing a few strikes from inside Crosbie’s guard. He postures up and lands elbows. Now a big punch. Crosbie tries for a leg lock, but not much happening there.

Nueraji able to pass to full mount and then almost gets the back, but is now back in Crosbie’s full guard and drops down heavy elbows. A big elbow seems to spur Crosbie on to try to get out of this bad spot. However, as he scrambles up to his knees Nueraji lands an illegal knee to the head that opens up a nasty cut.

This could be the fight over, but after taking time to recover Crosbie says he can fight on despite still bleeding from that cut. The ref opts to deduct 2 points from Nueraji and the fight goes on.

Nueraji goes into the clinch looking for a takedown. He gets him down to his knees against the cage then starts dropping down more brutal elbow strikes with serious force, and Crosbie can only cover up until the ref steps in to end the fight by TKO at 3.33mins of the first round.

Generally a very good performance there from Neuraji, but that damaging illegal knee does take some of the shine off the win. That being said though, it looked like he was on his way to victory regardless.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 257 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 257 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Johnny Walker TKO’s Zhang Mingyang In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 257

Johnny Walker TKO’s Zhang Mingyang In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 257

Aljamain Sterling Bests Brian Ortega By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

Aljamain Sterling Bests Brian Ortega By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

Sergei Pavlovich Defeats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Unanimous Decision at UFC Fight Night 257

Sergei Pavlovich Defeats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Unanimous Decision at UFC Fight Night 257

Su Mudaerji Beats Kevin Borjas By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

Su Mudaerji Beats Kevin Borjas By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

UFC Fight Night 257 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 257 Results (Live)

Sean Strickland To Take Anger Management Classes After Being Given Six Month Suspension

Sean Strickland To Take Anger Management Classes After Being Given Six Month Suspension

UFC Fight Night 257 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 257 Predictions

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us