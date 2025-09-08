Tim Elliott Reveals He Broke His Leg During Win Over Kai Asakura

UFC veteran Tim Elliott earned a second round submission victory over Kai Asakura last month, but it came at a cost as he’s now revealed that he actually broke his leg in the first round!



“Cat’s out of the bag,” Elliott wrote on X alongside an x-ray of his broken limb. “[Asakura] broke my bitch ass leg when he kicked me in the first round.”



Elliott had been eyeing a potential fight against Charles Johnson next, but due to the injury that won’t be happening any time soon.



“I’m not ducking [Charles Johnson] that’s a fight I like, but it’s looking like an eight-week ordeal!” Elliott said.

After hearing the news, Johnson went on to assure him that it wasn’t a problem.

“Nah I figured you got injured bruh!” Johnson wrote on Elliott.



“I’d be honored to share the octagon with you! Or anyone that consistently makes weight,” Elliott replied.

“Same Champ,” Johnson responded. “Take your time man you’ve earned it.”

“Thanks man, go get that belt,” Eliott added as the wholesome exchange came to an end.