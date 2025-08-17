Tim Elliott Submits Kai Asakura In 2nd Round At UFC 319

By Ross Cole

Tim Elliott Submits Kai Asakura In 2nd Round At UFC 319

Tim Elliott successfully returned to action after an 18-month layoff tonight at UFC 319 with a 2nd round submission win over Kai Asakura.

Round One

Elliott thinks about a spinning kick to start but doesn’t commit to it. Side kick attempts from Elliott, but Asakura tags him with a quick one-two in response.

Elliott with a kick off the shoulder. Asakura with a quick combo to the body.

Asakura stalking Elliott and then unleashes a crisp combination that lands well, but Elliott tries to laugh it off. Asakura looking sharp, while Elliott hasn’t landed anything particularly meaningful yet.

Another punch lands for Asakura. And again. Step-in knee behind punches from Asakura. Straight right from Asakura. Elliott connects with a right hand of his own now.

Capoeira kick from Elliott misses. Head kick seemed to get through from Asakura, but Elliott eats it and immediately responds with a takedown. Side control for him now and lands a couple of elbow strikes before the round ends.

Round Two

Left hand gets through for Elliott. He catches Asakura out again with that winging left hand from an awkward angle.

Low kick from Asakura. Body punch for him. Elliott lands to the body now. A couple of swings and misses from Elliott and Asakura lands a counter.

Body punch from Asakura. Left hook for him. Straight right lands. Elliott goes in for a takedown and Asakura tries to stuff it and then gets upright with Elliott hopping onto his back. Asakura gets him off quickly though and back to striking range.

Elliott soon in for another takedown and lands it. Elliott settles into his opponent’s guard. Asakura trying to scramble out and now Elliott is going for a guillotine choke as he rolls into mount. Elliott has Asakura completely locked up here, and that’s it, he taps out and Elliott claims a big guillotine submission win at 4.39mins of Rd2.

