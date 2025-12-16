Tom Aspinall Says He’d Like Francis Ngannou Fight While Training With Tommy Fury

Tom Aspinall may still be recovering from his eye-poke injuries, but in the mean time he’s managed to get back into the gym to life some weights with boxing star Tommy Fury.

During the ‘Day In The Life’ video, Fury asks Aspinall if he’d ever be interested in boxing.

“I don’t know,” Aspinall replied. “I’d never be a world — I won’t try and be a world champion [in boxing]. You need to dedicate your life to be world champion. I was [good at boxing], but I’ve spent my whole life doing MMA now. I’m nearly 33 now. So, for me to be like 33 and think I’m gonna win a world title in boxing is unrealistic.”

However, Aspinall admitted he wouldn’t mind having a fight or two in the squared circle, though his preference would be to box against someone else from the MMA world, which led to talk of a showdown with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

“I could have a couple like, not freak-show fights but big fights,” Aspinall said. “A big name or something. …

“I wouldn’t mind boxing an MMA fighter. I think [Ngannou] would be good. I’ve got fights in the UFC to do first.”

