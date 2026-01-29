Paramount+ Pulled In Nearly 1 Million New Subscribers On Day Of UFC 324

More numbers have emerged to confirm the success of the UFC’s first event of their broadcasting deal with Paramount+.



Paramount exec Dane Glasgow informed employees at a town hall on Tuesday that nearly 1 million new subscribers signed up on the day of the UFC 324 event, which was headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.



That marks the 2nd biggest day of sign-ups ever for Paramount+, with only the Super Bowl broadcast in 2024 having drawn more people to the platform.



For reference, the Super Bowl broadcast drew a whopping 3.2 million new subscribers to Paramount+, but perhaps a fairer comparison would be that the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event on Netflix back in 2024 drew an estimated 1.43 million new subscribers during a three-day window.



By all metrics, including the previously announced average viewership of 4.96 million, the UFC’s first event on Paramount+ appears to have been a success.



The challenge now though will be to retain those viewers going forward, starting with this weekend’s UFC 325 event headlined by a rematch between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes as the promotion delivers a rare double-header of numbered events to start off the Paramount+ with a bang.





