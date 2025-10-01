UFC 320 Embedded Episode 2

By Ross Cole

UFC 320 Embedded Episode 2

Watch the 2nd instalment of UFC 320 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas.

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

