By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 257 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 257 weigh-ins have now taken place for tomorrows earlier-than-usual event in Shanghai, China and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

There was weigh-in drama after a report emerged that Brian Ortega had feinted and been taken to hospital, leading to expectations that his co-main event fight with Aljamain Sterling would be cancelled. However, the fight has since been changed to a catchweight and is apparently still going ahead, with both fighters successfully weighing in at 153lbs, though Ortega looked absolutely miserable on the scale.

Main Card

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Zhang Mingyang (205)
Brian Ortega (153) vs. Aljamain Sterling (153)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (255.5)
Kevin Borjas (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (125.5)
Kiefer Crosbie (170.5) vs. Taiyilake Nueraji (170)

Prelims

Hayisaer Maheshate (155) vs. Gauge Young (155.5)
Charles Johnson (126) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (126)
Austin Hubbard (155.5) vs. Rong Zhu (155.5)
Kyle Daukaus (185) vs. Michel Pereira (186)
Yi Zha (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)
Xiao Long (136) vs. SuYoung You (135.5)
Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (204)

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

