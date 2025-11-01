UFC Fight Night 263 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 263 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Steve Garcia fights David Onama in the featherweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK).

Main Card

Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija
Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo
Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle
Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza
Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden

Prelims

Billy Elekana vs. Kevin Christian
Timothy Cuamba vs. Lee Chang-ho
Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas
Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont
Alice Ardelean vs. Montserrat Ruiz
Philip Rowe vs. Ko Seok-hyun
Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi

