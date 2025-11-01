Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 263 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Steve Garcia fights David Onama in the featherweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK).



Main Card

Steve Garcia vs. David Onama

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija

Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle

Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza

Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden

Prelims

Billy Elekana vs. Kevin Christian

Timothy Cuamba vs. Lee Chang-ho

Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas

Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont

Alice Ardelean vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Philip Rowe vs. Ko Seok-hyun

Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi