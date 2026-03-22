UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 270 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was a bloody battle between Mason Jones and Axel Sola that fronted the preliminary portion of the event in London.



This was a blood-and-guts battle from start to finish and the tone was set in the first round when Sola floored Jones with a spinning elbow in the opening round. Jones rallied as the round progressed though, landing a good knee to the face and connecting with punches too, opening up a cut on Sola’s cheek. In the rounds that followed they continued to exchange big strikes back-and-forth and were both wearing the damage on their faces by the final bell, but Jones intensity, higher output and punishing knees helped him to gain the upper-hand to secure a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).



Iwo Baraniewski earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards after he made short work of Austen Lane, who had dropped down from heavyweight for this fight. Despite a very evident size difference between them, Baraniewski quickly brought the bigger man down to size with a right hand followed by a left hook that TKO’d him just 28 seconds into the opening round.

Also earning a performance bonus was Shanelle Dyer, who clipped Ravena Oliveira with a head kick early in the second round and punches behind it. Knees followed before she threw her opponent to the mat and finished up with ground-and-pound for a TKO stoppage.