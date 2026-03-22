UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 270 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was a bloody battle between Mason Jones and Axel Sola that fronted the preliminary portion of the event in London.

This was a blood-and-guts battle from start to finish and the tone was set in the first round when Sola floored Jones with a spinning elbow in the opening round. Jones rallied as the round progressed though, landing a good knee to the face and connecting with punches too, opening up a cut on Sola’s cheek. In the rounds that followed they continued to exchange big strikes back-and-forth and were both wearing the damage on their faces by the final bell, but Jones intensity, higher output and punishing knees helped him to gain the upper-hand to secure a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).

Iwo Baraniewski earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards after he made short work of Austen Lane, who had dropped down from heavyweight for this fight. Despite a very evident size difference between them, Baraniewski quickly brought the bigger man down to size with a right hand followed by a left hook that TKO’d him just 28 seconds into the opening round.

Also earning a performance bonus was Shanelle Dyer, who clipped Ravena Oliveira with a head kick early in the second round and punches behind it. Knees followed before she threw her opponent to the mat and finished up with ground-and-pound for a TKO stoppage.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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