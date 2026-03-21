Luke Riley Defeats Michael Aswell By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Luke Riley Defeats Michael Aswell By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Luke Riley was able to get the better of the striking exchanges against Michael Aswell tonight at UFC Fight Night 270 to win by unanimous decision.

Round One

Aswell applying pressure immediately. Riley feels out with the jab. Brief exchange in close quarters.

Aswell with a flurry to work his way into the clinch against the cage. Aswell with a right hook as he opts to disengage.

Jab for Aswell. Now he’s back into the clinch again, but it’s not long before he backs out again.

Riley lands a couple of punches now. Aswell responds with a one-two then back into the clinch.

Striking range now and Aswell lands a right hand. Riley starting to pick up his output and lands a few straight punches.

Nice right hand for Riley. He lands another. Missed low kick from Aswell. Body shot for him. Quick exchange now. Low kick for Riley.

Short right hooks from Aswell. Left gets through for Riley right as the horn sounds.

Round Two

Low kick for Riley. Aswell takes a few swings but misses. Glancing punch for Aswell as Riley lands in return.

Riley goes to the body and then upstairs. Punch from Aswell and Riley was caught off-balance there and falls to the mat. He’s not hurt though and is right back up, but Aswell clinches him up against the cage.

Back to striking range now. Aswell with a couple of reaching jabs. Now a kick to the body.

Straight right for Riley. Quick flurry to the body for him. Now a couple of quick right hands get through for Aswell.

Punches exchanged in close. Nice elbow from Riley now. Riley walks into a couple of punches from Aswell.

Right hand gets through for Riley. Glancing left hook for Aswell. Aswell landing again, but not with clean connections. Solid punch for Riley late in the round.

Round Three

Body punch for Aswell. He manages to clinch up against the cage. A few light body punches for him. He’s trying for a single-leg now, but Riley is defending it. More body work for Aswell then backs away.

Aswell back into the clinch again, but Riley is soon free. Right hand lands for Riley. Body-head combo for Riley. Aswell with hooks off the guard.

Good left hook for Riley disguised by a body shot beforehand.

Riley lunges forward but gets caught in a potential guillotine choke attempt. He’s down to his knees for a moment, but then quickly back up and away.

Body shot for Riley. He lands a punch, Aswell lands a straight that lands clean and then Riley returns with a nice counter.

Aswell back to the clinch. Riley reverses the position and lands a quick flurry before backing away.

Riley lands solidly to the body. Spinning elbow from Aswell. He lands a right hand. Riley with a hook now, and we’re headed to the scorecards.

Decision

This was a close fight from start to finish with not a whole lot to separate the two, but Riley’s boxing was cleaner and more impactful, which helps him to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Movsar Evloev Beats Lerone Murphy By Majority Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Movsar Evloev Beats Lerone Murphy By Majority Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Michael Page Defeats Sam Patterson By Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Michael Page Defeats Sam Patterson By Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Iwo Baraniewski TKO’s Austen Lane In 28 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 270

Iwo Baraniewski TKO’s Austen Lane In 28 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 270

Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Roman Dolidze By Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Roman Dolidze By Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Danny Silva TKO’s Kurtis Campbell In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 270

Danny Silva TKO’s Kurtis Campbell In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 270

UFC Fight Night 270 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 270 Results (Live)

Lorenz Larkin ufc

Lorenz Larkin vs. Jason Jackson Added To Rousey vs. Carano Card On Netflix

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us