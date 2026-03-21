Luke Riley Defeats Michael Aswell By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Luke Riley was able to get the better of the striking exchanges against Michael Aswell tonight at UFC Fight Night 270 to win by unanimous decision.

Round One

Aswell applying pressure immediately. Riley feels out with the jab. Brief exchange in close quarters.



Aswell with a flurry to work his way into the clinch against the cage. Aswell with a right hook as he opts to disengage.



Jab for Aswell. Now he’s back into the clinch again, but it’s not long before he backs out again.



Riley lands a couple of punches now. Aswell responds with a one-two then back into the clinch.



Striking range now and Aswell lands a right hand. Riley starting to pick up his output and lands a few straight punches.



Nice right hand for Riley. He lands another. Missed low kick from Aswell. Body shot for him. Quick exchange now. Low kick for Riley.



Short right hooks from Aswell. Left gets through for Riley right as the horn sounds.



Round Two



Low kick for Riley. Aswell takes a few swings but misses. Glancing punch for Aswell as Riley lands in return.



Riley goes to the body and then upstairs. Punch from Aswell and Riley was caught off-balance there and falls to the mat. He’s not hurt though and is right back up, but Aswell clinches him up against the cage.



Back to striking range now. Aswell with a couple of reaching jabs. Now a kick to the body.



Straight right for Riley. Quick flurry to the body for him. Now a couple of quick right hands get through for Aswell.



Punches exchanged in close. Nice elbow from Riley now. Riley walks into a couple of punches from Aswell.



Right hand gets through for Riley. Glancing left hook for Aswell. Aswell landing again, but not with clean connections. Solid punch for Riley late in the round.



Round Three



Body punch for Aswell. He manages to clinch up against the cage. A few light body punches for him. He’s trying for a single-leg now, but Riley is defending it. More body work for Aswell then backs away.



Aswell back into the clinch again, but Riley is soon free. Right hand lands for Riley. Body-head combo for Riley. Aswell with hooks off the guard.



Good left hook for Riley disguised by a body shot beforehand.



Riley lunges forward but gets caught in a potential guillotine choke attempt. He’s down to his knees for a moment, but then quickly back up and away.



Body shot for Riley. He lands a punch, Aswell lands a straight that lands clean and then Riley returns with a nice counter.



Aswell back to the clinch. Riley reverses the position and lands a quick flurry before backing away.

Riley lands solidly to the body. Spinning elbow from Aswell. He lands a right hand. Riley with a hook now, and we’re headed to the scorecards.



Decision

This was a close fight from start to finish with not a whole lot to separate the two, but Riley’s boxing was cleaner and more impactful, which helps him to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).