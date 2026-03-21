Danny Silva TKO’s Kurtis Campbell In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 270

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By Ross Cole

Danny Silva TKO’s Kurtis Campbell In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 270

Danny Silva was able to survive Kurtis Campbell’s grappling on the mat in the opening round tonight at UFC Fight Night 270, then turned up the heat in the striking department early in the second round to deliver a TKO finish.

Round One

Silva comes straight forward with a punch and Campbell responds with his first few kicks to the lead leg and body.

Silva pressures forward, but Campbell throws his jab. Campbell times a nice takedown and stays on top as Silva scrambles.

Silva back to his feet, but Campbell puts him back down and gets to the back. This time Silva does well to scramble on top. Now it’s Campbell’s turn to get back to his feet, but Silva remains clinched up against the cage.

Campbell able to break free. Silva pressures forward but doesn’t land with his punches. Jab for Campbell.

Bodyd kick for Campbell. He moves in for another takedown attempt against the cage, but Silva is defending for now. Good balance from Silva to narrowly avoid being put down. They work to the mat now, but neither has a dominant position and Silva eventually drives back up to his feet.

Round Two

Head kick attempt from Campbell that almost got through, but without power.

Silva presses forward with punches and puts Campbell down with a right hand! He gets back up, but Silva unloads with more punches, then lands two right hands to sit him down again And that’s it, the ref has seen enough and Silva gets the TKO victory 31 seconds into the 2nd round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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