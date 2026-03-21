Iwo Baraniewski TKO’s Austen Lane In 28 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 270

Iwo Baraniewski floored Austen Lane with practically his first punches tonight at UFC Fight Night 270 to earn a TKO victory.

Round One

Calf kick for Baraniewski to start. He lands a right hand followed by a big left hook that buckles Lane’s legs and sends him to the canvas!



Baraniewski following up with a few punches on the mat and that’s it, he secures a TKO victory just 28 seconds into the fight!

That’s a disaster for Lane in his first fight at 205lbs, though hardly surprising given that he had lost four of his last five bouts at heavyweight prior to this, including three by KO.