UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Interviews

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Interviews

Check out UFC Fight night 270 post-fight interviews with the stars of yesterday’s card from London, England.

Movsar Evloev

Lerone Murphy

Luke Riley

Michael Page

Iwo Baraniewski

Christian Leroy Duncan

Danny Silva

Mason Jones

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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Movsar Evloev Beats Lerone Murphy By Majority Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

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