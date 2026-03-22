Check out UFC Fight night 270 post-fight interviews with the stars of yesterday’s card from London, England.
Movsar Evloev
Lerone Murphy
Luke Riley
Michael Page
Iwo Baraniewski
Christian Leroy Duncan
Danny Silva
Mason Jones
Check out UFC Fight night 270 post-fight interviews with the stars of yesterday’s card from London, England.
Movsar Evloev
Lerone Murphy
Luke Riley
Michael Page
Iwo Baraniewski
Christian Leroy Duncan
Danny Silva
Mason Jones
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